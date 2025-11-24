Nothing OS 4.0 Rolls Out for Phone 3: Android 16 Features, New Glyph Upgrades & Faster Performance
Nothing has released the stable Nothing OS 4.0 update for Phone 3 with Android 16 features, improved Glyph lights, smoother animations, Extra Dark Mode, and better notifications.
Nothing has started giving the Nothing OS 4.0 update to Phone 3 users.
This update is based on Android 16 and is now stable.
Update Coming to More Phones
The update will also come soon to:
- Phone 2a
- Phone 3a
- CMF models
Key Features of Nothing OS 4.0
Better Glyph Lights
The back lights now show notifications and progress more clearly.
Live Updates on Back Lights
You can see live ride updates, delivery status, and timer progress without opening the app.
More Apps Work With Glyph
Apps made for Android 16 will work with the new Glyph Progress feature.
Other Improvements
Extra Dark Mode with deeper blacks and lower battery use
Small vibration when volume reaches max or min
Smoother animations when opening and closing apps
Better notifications that feel more responsive
New widgets in 1×1 and 2×1 sizes
Pop-up view for using two floating apps
Hide apps from the drawer but still access easily
How to Install the Update
- Go to Settings
- Tap System
- Tap Check for Updates
- Download and install Nothing OS 4.0
- Restart the phone