Nothing OS 4.0 Rolls Out for Phone 3: Android 16 Features, New Glyph Upgrades & Faster Performance

Nothing has started giving the Nothing OS 4.0 update to Phone 3 users.

This update is based on Android 16 and is now stable.

Update Coming to More Phones

The update will also come soon to:

Phone 2a

Phone 3a

CMF models

Key Features of Nothing OS 4.0

Better Glyph Lights

The back lights now show notifications and progress more clearly.

Live Updates on Back Lights

You can see live ride updates, delivery status, and timer progress without opening the app.

More Apps Work With Glyph

Apps made for Android 16 will work with the new Glyph Progress feature.

Other Improvements

Extra Dark Mode with deeper blacks and lower battery use

Small vibration when volume reaches max or min

Smoother animations when opening and closing apps

Better notifications that feel more responsive

New widgets in 1×1 and 2×1 sizes

Pop-up view for using two floating apps

Hide apps from the drawer but still access easily

How to Install the Update