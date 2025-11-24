  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Gadgets
Technology

Nothing OS 4.0 Rolls Out for Phone 3: Android 16 Features, New Glyph Upgrades & Faster Performance

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 7:23 PM IST
Nothing OS 4.0 Rolls Out for Phone 3: Android 16 Features, New Glyph Upgrades & Faster Performance
X
Nothing has released the stable Nothing OS 4.0 update for Phone 3 with Android 16 features, improved Glyph lights, smoother animations, Extra Dark Mode, and better notifications.

Nothing has started giving the Nothing OS 4.0 update to Phone 3 users.

This update is based on Android 16 and is now stable.

Update Coming to More Phones

The update will also come soon to:

  • Phone 2a
  • Phone 3a
  • CMF models

Key Features of Nothing OS 4.0

Better Glyph Lights

The back lights now show notifications and progress more clearly.

Live Updates on Back Lights

You can see live ride updates, delivery status, and timer progress without opening the app.

More Apps Work With Glyph

Apps made for Android 16 will work with the new Glyph Progress feature.

Other Improvements

Extra Dark Mode with deeper blacks and lower battery use

Small vibration when volume reaches max or min

Smoother animations when opening and closing apps

Better notifications that feel more responsive

New widgets in 1×1 and 2×1 sizes

Pop-up view for using two floating apps

Hide apps from the drawer but still access easily

How to Install the Update

  • Go to Settings
  • Tap System
  • Tap Check for Updates
  • Download and install Nothing OS 4.0
  • Restart the phone

Tags

Nothing OS 4.0 updatePhone 3 Android 16 updateNothing OS new featuresNothing Phone 3 updateNothing OS rolloutGlyph system updatePhone 2a update

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Armed forces on patrol in response to Russian activity: UK Defence Ministry

Armed forces on patrol in response to Russian activity: UK Defence Ministry

National News

More
Share it
X