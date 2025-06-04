Nothing Phone 3 to Launch on July 1 with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Glyph Lights

Nothing told on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, that Phone 3 will come out on July 1. The phone will be shown to the world on that day.

The company from London will show Phone 3 at 10:30 PM India time. In India, people can buy it on Flipkart.

Phone 3 will have the same light pattern on the back (called glyph interface) like Phone 1 and Phone 2.

The phone will likely have a fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage.

It may have a 6.78-inch screen that can bend a little, with a smooth 120 Hz display and very bright light.

The battery will be big, about 5,500 mAh, so it can last long.

The phone might have a 50 MP main camera, a zoom camera, a wide camera, and a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

The price will be more than 50,000 rupees.