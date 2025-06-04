  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Gadgets

Nothing Phone 3 to Launch on July 1 with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Glyph Lights

Nothing Phone 3 to Launch on July 1 with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Glyph Lights
x

Representational Image.

Highlights

Nothing Phone 3 will launch on July 1, 2025, with a global reveal at 10:30 PM IST.

Nothing told on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, that Phone 3 will come out on July 1. The phone will be shown to the world on that day.

The company from London will show Phone 3 at 10:30 PM India time. In India, people can buy it on Flipkart.

Phone 3 will have the same light pattern on the back (called glyph interface) like Phone 1 and Phone 2.

The phone will likely have a fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage.

It may have a 6.78-inch screen that can bend a little, with a smooth 120 Hz display and very bright light.

The battery will be big, about 5,500 mAh, so it can last long.

The phone might have a 50 MP main camera, a zoom camera, a wide camera, and a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

The price will be more than 50,000 rupees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick