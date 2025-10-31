Tim Cook Shares Progress on Next-Generation Siri

The billionaire didn’t get into specifics, but did tell investors that the tech giant is “making good progress” on its more personal take on the voice assistant, which is slated to debut next year.

“We’re making good progress on many features, including the more personalized Siri that you can expect to see next year,” Cook said, according to a transcript.

Tim Cook comments during Apple’s earnings call were, on the surface, not all that different from what he said the last time Apple gave a quarterly update with investors.

However, this time around he was a bit more direct in specifying “next year” as a timeline. The added specificity is a good sign that Apple is on track with its plans — although it’s worth noting that the company has failed to meet Siri development before.

Cook, for his part, not only touched on the work being done on Siri, but also the slew of Apple AI upgrade that the company has already rolled out in recent months as part of its broader “Apple Intelligence” platform.

The Apple CEO specifically highlighted features that combine practicality with privacy in ways that should be helpful for people in their daily lives — including Live Translation, a tool that essentially allows people to speak with someone in another language in real time, and Visual Intelligence, an immersive feature that helps users see the world around them and get a better understanding of what they’re looking at.

“With AI assistant, we’ve introduced dozens of new features that are powerful, intuitive, private, and deeply integrated into the things people do every day,” Cook said. “Developers are also using our on-device foundation models to create entirely new experiences for users around the world.”