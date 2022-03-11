AI focused Nuronics Labs is the winner of Airtel's Startup India Innovation Challenge

Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's premier communications solutions provider, today announced the winners of the 'Airtel India Startup Innovation Challenge', which was organised in partnership with Invest India.

The Challenge invited entries from Indian startups working on innovative solutions across 5G, IoT, cloud communications, digital advertising, and digital entertainment. Over 237 technology startups from across India participated in the challenge, underscoring the strong response the challenge received from homegrown startups.

Nuronics Labs, a provider of real-time intelligence using composite AI on audio files, text files, and images was declared the winner of the challenge. Enthu.Ai, which makes voice data searchable using speech AI, and Chimes Radio, India's first podcast platform for kids, offers educational & entertaining content that encourages creativity and curiosity in them, came second and third, respectively.

The three winners of the competition will get access to Airtel's Digital Innovation Lab and an opportunity to be a part of the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program. The Program invests in early-stage start-ups engaged in developing solutions based on new-age technologies which also complements Airtel's Digital vision across segments.

Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital, said, "We are thrilled to see the incredible response to the challenge and the innovation that was showcased. It's heartening to see how India's startup ecosystem is thriving. We welcome the winners to Airtel's digital ecosystem and thank everyone who participated and wish them the very best for the future."

