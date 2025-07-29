Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Debuts in India with Smarter Features and Introductory Discount

Amazon has officially launched the third-generation Echo Show 5 smart display in India, introducing several meaningful upgrades while retaining its compact design. Now available at an introductory price of ₹10,999, the new Echo Show 5 (Gen 3) can be purchased via Amazon.in, Flipkart, and leading retail chains like Reliance Digital and Croma. While Amazon hasn't disclosed the duration of the discount, the listing shows the official MRP as ₹11,999.

Much like its predecessor, the Echo Show 5 Gen 3 is tailored for those looking for a compact yet capable smart assistant. With its 5.5-inch touchscreen display, the device is ideal for use as a bedside clock, voice assistant, or smart home control hub. Its size makes it a more personal alternative to the larger Echo Show 8 or Echo Show 10 models.

Under the hood, Amazon has equipped the Gen 3 model with a “new, faster AZ2 Neural Edge processor”, enabling smoother performance and quicker response times. The microphone system has also seen a notable improvement, now featuring an enhanced array that’s expected to respond more effectively to voice commands, even from a distance or in noisy environments.

On the audio front, the Echo Show 5 Gen 3 steps things up with a 1.7-inch rear-firing speaker, which Amazon claims delivers “double the bass and clearer vocals compared to the previous generation.” This should make for a richer and more enjoyable listening experience, whether you're streaming music, getting news updates, or making video calls.

Visually, while the device appears quite similar to the older model at first glance, Amazon notes subtle design refinements. These include more rounded edges and an “infinity cover glass” that improves the aesthetics and touch experience. The user interface has also been enhanced to provide a more seamless and comfortable nighttime viewing experience, making it even more suited for bedside use.

In terms of functionality, the Echo Show 5 Gen 3 retains its built-in camera with a privacy shutter, allowing users to make secure video calls. As always, Alexa is at the heart of the experience, ready to assist with everything from playing your favourite tunes to managing compatible smart home devices, including video doorbells and security cameras.

The smart display is offered in two colours—Charcoal and Cloud Blue—giving users some visual variety to match their room decor.

For those weighing their options, Amazon's smart display range in India currently includes the Echo Show 8, priced at ₹13,999, and the premium Echo Show 10 at ₹24,999. Meanwhile, budget-conscious buyers can still grab the second-generation Echo Show 5 for as low as ₹5,099, albeit with fewer features.

With meaningful upgrades in performance, audio, and design, the Echo Show 5 Gen 3 emerges as a compelling choice for users looking to enhance their smart home experience without compromising on space or style.