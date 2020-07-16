Amazon, Facebook and Google extends work from home policy to 2021

San Francisco: In line with the policies announced by other tech majors like Facebook and Google, Amazon has extended the work-from-home order for its corporate workforce until January 8 next year.

"As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we are extending the time frame for those who can do their job effectively from home to January 8, 2021. Meanwhile, Amazon's corporate buildings are open and available to all employees," Amazon said in a blog post on Wednesday.

"We continue to do everything we can to ensure a safe office environment including temperature screenings upon entry, physical distancing guidelines, providing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning protocols," it added.

According to a report in The Verge, Amazon is also planning to extend restrictions on nonessential business travel until the end of the year.

Earlier, Facebook and Google announced work-from-home policies that extend through 2020.

Twitter, on the other hand, gave its employees the option of working from home "forever".

Amazon announced a slew of measures to protect the health of its employees amid Covid-19.

However, the e-commerce giant has also faced protest from former and current employees for its Covid-19 policies.