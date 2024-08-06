Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Great Smartphone Deals on Apple, OnePlus and More

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is here, starting from August 6 to August 11, 2024. This much-anticipated sale offers impressive discounts across various categories, including smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, and home essentials. Celebrating the spirit of independence, Amazon presents some of the best deals on top smartphone brands you shouldn't miss.



Great Smartphone Deals:

1. Apple: Grab the iPhone 13 at a special price of Rs 47,999, including bank offers.

2. Honor: The Honor 200 series starts at Rs 29,999 after bank and coupon offers.

3. iQOO: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is available for Rs 31,999 (including bank offers) with an additional Rs 2,000 discount on exchange.

4. Motorola: The Moto Razr 50 Ultra is available for Rs 89,999, with the Razr 40 series starting at Rs 34,999.

5. OnePlus: The latest OnePlus smartphones are available starting at Rs 17,999 after offers. The OnePlus 12R 5G Sunset Dune is priced at Rs 40,999, while the OnePlus Open comes with an EMI option starting at Rs 10,000 per month with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

6. OPPO: The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 25,999, with the OPPO A3X 5G priced at Rs 12,999.

7. Realme: Realme smartphones start at just Rs 6,999. The Realme GT 6T is available for Rs 25,999 after offers, and the Realme Narzo N61 is priced at Rs 6,999.

8. Samsung: Enjoy up to Rs 15,000 instant bank offers on Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy S24 5G (256 GB) is available for Rs 74,999.

9. Vivo: The Vivo Y-Series starts at Rs 7,249, and the flagship Vivo X Fold3 Pro 5G is available for Rs 1,44,999.

10. Xiaomi: The Redmi 12 5G is offered at Rs 11,499 with coupon offers, and the Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs 12,999.

Additional Offers and Benefits:

Customers using SBI Credit cards can enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount on their purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card users are eligible for 5 per cent cashback. Moreover, there are no-cost EMI options available, making it easier to purchase your desired smartphone without breaking the bank.

Amazon Live will feature interactive sessions with popular influencers like Rajiv Makhni, BeeBom, and Techno Ruhez. These sessions aim to help customers make informed purchasing decisions by providing insights and reviews on various products.

With such incredible offers and discounts, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new gadget. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals and celebrate the spirit of freedom with Amazon's Great Freedom Sale!