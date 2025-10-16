Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Breaks All Records with 276 Crore Customer Visits

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has transformed how India celebrates and shops during the festive season. This year, Amazon India recorded over 276 crore customer visits, with 70% coming from tier 2 and 3 cities, shopping for everything from smartphones and smart TVs to sarees, festive décor, beauty products, and everyday essentials. With just five days remaining in this 30-day celebration, Amazon India today revealed unprecedented engagement across all metrics – customer visits hit an all-time high, enabling hundreds of crores in GST savings across categories. Additionally, this year saw the highest-ever number of sellers across the country registering sales, spanning diverse regions such as Kangra, Haridwar, Muzaffarpur, Jamnagar, Darjeeling, Shimoga and Salem. Throughout the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Prime members enjoyed special offers, deals and Amazon’s fastest delivery speeds.

“The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has once again set new benchmarks with a record-breaking 276 crore customer visits, reaffirming Amazon's position as India's most loved and trusted online shopping destination. We are particularly proud that our services reached every serviceable pin code across India, with more than 70% of our customers coming from tier 2 and 3 cities. Our sellers and brand partners have seen multi-fold growth across categories such as smartphones, appliances and consumer electronics to home & kitchen, beauty, fashion, and more - reflecting the trust customers from all parts of the country continue to place in us. This year's festival enabled more than INR 1,000 crore in customer savings through bank offers, enabled GST benefits through sellers, and cashback rewards. We are equally delighted to see strong growth for lakhs of sellers, from small businesses and local artisans to made-in-India brands. Our sellers provide customers with a vast selection, complemented by our enhanced delivery and payment innovations, including 60% more same-day deliveries than last year, no-cost EMI, and attractive bank and exchange offers. We are humbled by the customer trust that motivates us to make festive shopping more rewarding than ever before” said Saurabh Srivastava – Vice President, Amazon India.

Prime Delivery Reaches Unprecedented Scale*

Prime members across India experienced faster deliveries than ever before, with more than 4 crore products delivered the same day (1.4 crore, up 60% y-o-y) and the next day (2.8 crore, up 22% y-o-y).

Amazon's delivery network showed strong growth across India, with same-day and next-day deliveries to Prime members in metro cities increasing by 29% year over year, while two-day deliveries in tier 2 and 3 cities grew by 37%. Prime membership continued to expand beyond urban centers, with approximately 70% of new Prime members coming from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Seller Success Stories

This year saw the highest-ever participation of small and medium businesses (SMBs), with more than two-thirds hailing from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Marking a new milestone, the 2025 edition of Amazon Great Indian Festival recorded the highest-ever number of sellers across the country receiving a sale, spanning diverse regions such as Kangra, Haridwar, Muzaffarpur, Jamnagar, Darjeeling, Shimoga and Salem.

Amazon Bazaar (Amazon's store for ultra-affordable products) saw over 2X growth in seller participation this year, with more than 50% of Bazaar sellers experiencing their highest-ever single-day sales. Additionally, Amazon Bazaar saw a 15X increase in sellers crossing INR 1 lakh in sales during the event, as compared to last year.

18 states and Union Territories recorded their highest-ever number of sellers crossing INR 1 lakh in sales, including Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.

Digital Transformation: How India Pays and Shops in 2025

During the festive season, one in four customers used Amazon Pay.

1 in 4 orders were made using UPI, reflective of how UPI has become the preferred mode of payment across India, recording a 23% growth over last year.

1 out of every 6 purchases across mobiles, large appliances, TV and electronics were made with EMI. Of these, 4 out of 5 purchases were made on No Cost EMI (NCEMI). We witnessed a 10% y-o-y growth in NCEMI across appliances, fashion, groceries, baby and pet products.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card usage witnessed an increase of 10% y-o-y. Cardholders' expenditure increased by an impressive 15% compared to 2024, reflecting increased consumer trust. This surge in spending value was complemented by a 13% rise in transaction volume (number of transactions).

Gift cards grew 42% demonstrating the growing preference for digital gifting solutions in India.

Amazon Pay Later saw 84% increase in new issuances, a 15% y-o-y increase in usage compared to 2024.

With Rewards Gold, customers could enjoy assured 5% cashback across 15+ brands and categories including everyday essentials, fashion & more when they complete 25 payments in 3 months (including this month) using Amazon Pay UPI. **

International flights grew by 10% by value and 15% by bookings, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival compared to previous year.

Consumer Electronics & Appliances:

Premium smartphones priced above INR 30,000 grew by 30% with 65% contribution from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Customers upgraded from 43 inches to 55 inches TV (+10% y-o-y), with 75+ inches growing at 70% indicating affinity towards premium segment, made affordable with GST revisions. QLED TVs grew by 105% and Mini-LED increased 500 times.

MacBook Air M4 experienced exceptional demand with 21X growth.

Sony Home Theatre systems grew by 320% y-o-y.

Fashion and Beauty:

Fashion and Beauty recorded up to 95% y-o-y growth driven by selection across top brands and rising interest in premium and festive categories.

Lab-grown diamond jewellery witnessed an exceptional 390% y-o-y growth; Precious jewellery and silver coins saw a remarkable 200% surge.

Premium apparel brands grew by 150%, driven by festive wear.

Korean beauty products saw 75% growth, reflecting consumer interest in global trends.

Premium watches recorded a strong 55% increase in demand.

Professional beauty, haircare products and footwear grew by 40%.

Mobility & Services:

Two-wheeler vehicles surged 105% y-o-y, driven by expanded selection across more than 550 models from 18 OEMs available in over 4,000 pin codes and 2,000+ towns and cities with an average delivery time of just 6 days.

Customer favorites included Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Pulsar 125 in petrol bikes, Ather Rizta and Chetak 3501 in electric vehicles, and KTM 250 in premium bikes, while Amazon expanded its premium portfolio with new launches from Royal Enfield and brands like KTM, Triumph, JAWA, Yezdi, and KeeWAY.

Connected mobility products surged 88% y-o-y, indicating increasing consumer interest in digital tech like wireless car play systems, dashcams, and smart mobility appliances.

Grocery & Everyday Essentials:

Amazon Now ultra-fast delivery service continued operations in select pin-codes of Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, delivering festive essentials in minutes.

Amazon Fresh recorded 60% growth from tier 2 and 3 cities, with fruits and vegetables driving 50% of this demand.

Seeds and dry fruits both grew by 50%; Hair care products increased by 60%; Sports nutrition items rose by 40%; Whey protein sales increased by 30% as holistic wellness emerged as a festive priority.

Organic, sustainable, and premium products, including specialty groceries like Two Brothers and Khapli Atta and eco-friendly baby brands like Bambo Nature, saw 100% growth during the festive period.

Premium gifting selection also saw 100% growth in non-metro markets, reflecting expanded festive shopping beyond urban centers.

Beverage trends showed coffee culture expanding nationally during festivities, outpacing tea with 30% growth, particularly strong in tier 2 and 3 cities at 60%.

Home, Kitchen and Outdoors

Festive lights and décor spiked 500%

Made in India brands like Atomberg, Borosil, and Pexpo recorded their highest-ever festive sales, growing 38% y-o-y

Treadmills grew 60% y-o-y while vibration walking pads and kids’ scooters showed strong demand.

Safety and security products surged 25% y-o-y, with digital door locks, security cameras, and smart home automation solutions leading the charge as homeowners prioritized safety.

Outdoor living and landscaping tools witnessed 137% and 46% y-o-y growth respectively, with portable power stations, self-start generators, and gazebos emerging as top-selling products.

Fire TV and Kindle devices:

Three out of the top five most-purchased TVs on Amazon.in were Xiaomi TVs with Fire TV built-in. Xiaomi 55” QLED Fire TV and Xiaomi 43" 4K Fire TV also ranked as the most popular in their respective size segments.

Kindle Paperwhite was the most purchased e-reader on Amazon.in.

Amazon Bazaar

Amazon Bazaar – Amazon's store for ultra-affordable products – saw daily shoppers increase by 150% during the festive season.

New customers soared by more than 400%, with over 65% of them coming from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Amazon Business

New business customer sign-ups grew by 30% y-o-y.

Bulk orders through Amazon Business grew 120% y-o-y.

Corporate gifting saw ~60% y-o-y growth.

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/or brands to the total exclusion of Amazon. Product descriptions, features and deals are provided by sellers and reproduced as-is.



