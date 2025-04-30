Live
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Printer Deals with up to 55% off
These printers available on Amazon bring together performance, reliability, and massive summer discounts making this the perfect time to upgrade.
Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025 is going live from May 1st, there’s a golden opportunity for your readers to grab top-rated printers from Brother, HP, Epson, and Canon at discounts of up to 55%. From wireless ink tank models to compact multifunctional printers, this summer sale is the perfect time for students, professionals, and home users to upgrade their work-from-home setups. Whether you need crisp monochrome pages for work or vibrant color prints for school projects, these deals are too good to miss.
1. Brother DCP-T525W Ink Tank Wireless Multifunction Printer – Rs 13,199
The Brother DCP-T525W is a compact wireless printer ideal for high-volume printing. It delivers up to 6,000 black and 5,000 color prints per refill, supports wireless and USB connectivity, and allows for borderless printing. With an original price of ₹17,999 and a discounted price of ₹13,199, buyers enjoy a 27% discount. It’s perfect for home users who want reliability, low running cost, and mobile printing convenience.
2. Brother DCP-T226 Ink Tank Color Multifunction Printer – Rs 10,399
Affordable and efficient, the Brother DCP-T226 is an all-in-one color printer with USB connectivity. It offers high page yields with minimal ink costs and sharp, vibrant output ideal for schoolwork or business documents. Available at ₹10,399 (MRP ₹13,990), you save 26% during the sale.
3. HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Wi-Fi Colour Printer – Rs 14,499
The HP Smart Tank 580 delivers up to 8,000 black or 6,000 color pages per refill, thanks to its large ink tank system. With wireless printing via the HP Smart App and a user-friendly interface, it fits seamlessly into modern home offices. Originally ₹17,828, it's available for ₹14,499, a 19% discount.
4. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Multifunction InkTank Printer – Rs 13,699
The Epson L3252 is engineered for efficient high-volume printing with up to 4,500 color prints per refill. Its compact design, borderless printing feature, and Wi-Fi Direct make it perfect for tight workspaces. You can buy it for ₹13,699 instead of ₹17,999, grabbing a 24% discount.
5. Canon G3770 InkTank Wireless Multifunction Printer – Rs 13,999
Designed for vibrant photo and document printing, the Canon G3770 offers up to 6,000 black and 7,700 color pages, plus borderless photo printing and mobile printing support. Originally priced at ₹15,840, it’s available for ₹13,999, giving a 12% discount.
These printers bring together performance, reliability, and massive summer discounts making this the perfect time to upgrade. Whether your audience includes students, remote professionals, or small businesses, this list caters to a wide range of printing needs.