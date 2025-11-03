Amazon Lays Off 14,000 Employees via Early Morning Text Messages Amid Global Restructuring

In a startling development, thousands of Amazon employees woke up to unexpected text messages informing them that their positions had been eliminated. The messages, sent before dawn, marked another round of layoffs at one of the world’s largest tech employers, this time impacting roughly 14,000 workers across various departments worldwide.

According to Business Insider, affected employees received two text messages in quick succession. The first advised them to check their personal or work email before reporting to the office. The second provided a help desk contact in case they had not yet received “an email message about your role.” The move reportedly followed the deactivation of employee badges to prevent laid-off workers from arriving at office premises unaware of their termination.

This latest round of layoffs continues a trend seen across the tech industry, where major firms like Google and Tesla have also adopted abrupt, technology-driven layoff methods. Industry observers have criticized the approach for being impersonal, while others argue it minimizes confusion and prevents uncomfortable scenes in workplaces.

The latest job cuts primarily affect Amazon’s retail management teams, part of an ongoing effort by the company to “streamline operations” and boost innovation speed. The layoffs are also linked to Amazon’s growing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize processes and reduce costs.

In an internal communication, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, assured affected employees that they would continue to receive full pay and benefits for 90 days, in addition to a severance package and career transition support.

“We didn’t make these decisions lightly,” Galetti wrote. “We’re committed to supporting you throughout this transition.”

In a blog post shared on Tuesday, Galetti acknowledged that the rise of AI is reshaping how Amazon operates. “What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before,” she said.

The internal email sent alongside the texts explained the next steps for laid-off employees. It confirmed that badge access had been restricted and that a non-working period would begin immediately, during which employees would continue receiving their full compensation and benefits. The email also guided employees on using Amazon’s internal tools—such as the A to Z app and MyHR—to access assistance, collect personal belongings, or return company equipment.

Galetti further assured workers that help would remain available at all times: “If you run into any trouble at all getting what you need—whether that’s connectivity issues, questions about next steps, or any other concerns—please just reply to this email. I’m personally committed to making sure you get the help you need as you navigate this change.”

The layoffs come just as Amazon gears up for what analysts predict will be a record-breaking holiday quarter, potentially surpassing $140 billion in sales. However, the company remains under mounting pressure to stay agile and cost-efficient amid the rapid rise of AI-driven automation and global economic shifts.