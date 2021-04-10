Apple dominates the list of best-selling smartphones, takes six places: counterpoint

According to a report by market research firm Counterpoint, the iPhone 12 became the world's best-selling smartphone in January 2021. The report says that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max considered for 71 percent of Apple's smartphone sales in January. The iPhone 12 series, consisting of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini, launched in October last year, slightly later than Apple's usual iPhone launch schedule. The phones bring 5G support and have updated designs over the iPhone 11 series with flat edges. Both additions are said to have helped Apple win more customers.

Counterpoint, which released its Market Pulse report on Friday, said that Apple dominated the list of best-selling smartphones and took up to six places in the world's top 10 best-selling smartphone models in January. The iPhone 12 ₹ 79,699 topped the list, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro ₹ 129,900 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Not surprisingly, nearly a third of Apple's iPhone 12 series sales come from the United States, Counterpoint said in its report. He added that strong carrier promotions and demand for 5G in the country are among the main reasons behind Apple's growth. The iPhone 12 Pro Max ₹ 122,900 was the US's best-selling model, as consumers in the country preferred the high-end model to the regular iPhone 12.

After the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 ₹ 54,900 became the fourth best-selling smartphone globally, according to Counterpoint. The iPhone 11 got launched in September 2019 and did well in worldwide sales even months after its launch. A February report claimed that the iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone in 2020, with more than 64.8 million units shipped worldwide.

The iPhone SE 2020 also made it to the best-selling smartphone list in January. The ₹ 63,900 iPhone 12 mini, which is often considered not to have received success on par like other iPhone 12 models, also made the top 10 best-selling smartphone list in January.

After the iPhone models, Xiaomi's affordable Redmi 9A ₹ 6,799 and Redmi 9 ₹ 8,799 came in fifth and sixth on the list. Both phones accounted for 25 percent of Xiaomi's total smartphone sales for the month.