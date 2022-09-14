Apple iPhone 15 Ultra model to arrive next year

Apple has just released the iPhone 14 series, and a week after the launch, rumours about the next generation of iPhones are surfacing online. Popular Apple analysts Ming Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have revealed a few things for the upcoming iPhones. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to make significant changes to attract more customers. It is also expected to change the name of its Pro Max variant. Here is everything you need to know.



Kuo claimed that Apple could reevaluate its regular and Pro models with the iPhone 15 series to boost sales in a competitive market. The company is said to create an even more significant difference between the standard and Pro models, which could force people to opt for higher-end phones. This is something that Apple has tried for this year's lineup as well.

There are significant differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. From the chipset to the camera, Apple has ensured that users who want a better experience opt for the Pro models. Now it is said that Apple plans to make a difference even more significant. Well, with this, prices will probably go up.

This year, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 at the same prices as before, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max saw a price increase. Gurman also stated that Apple plans to rename the Pro Max model, which could be called "Ultra", which is not surprising considering that Apple already sells its high-end watch as Ultra. Similarly, its Mac M series also has Pro, Max, and Ultra variants.

There are no other specific details for the iPhone 15 series. But we will likely get more information in the coming months. This year's iPhone 14 model is quite similar to the iPhone 13 series, which is why Apple may not get good feedback in terms of sales. Most likely, people will buy the iPhone 13 because it is much cheaper than the new model. There have been reports that Apple's new iPhone 14 and Plus models have received lower pre-orders than the iPhone 13 mini.