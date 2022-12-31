Apple may not launch the 14.1-inch iPad Pro in 2023

As per reports, Apple is not planning to launch its 14.1-inch iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display in early 2023. Back in June, display analyst Ross Young had mentioned that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro had been configured. 14.1 inches with a mini-LED screen to launch in the first few months of 2023, reports MacRumors.

However, Young said that the tech giant Apple is no longer planning to launch the new 14.1-inch iPad Pro. He suggests that the device has been significantly cancelled or postponed for later.

A 14.1-inch iPad Pro would have been the largest iPad, as the current model is 12.9 inches. Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will launch in Q1 2024. With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screens planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, the devices could come with slimmer bezels.