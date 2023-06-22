Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 update; Eligible devices and How to download it

Apple has released the iOS 16.5.1 update for iPhone users. The update comes with a fix for critical security that The Washington Post reported had been used to exploit iPhones in Russia.

Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab detected the security flaw. It said the attack occurred by sending an iMessage with a malicious attachment. According to the security company, the attacker can infect the user's device and execute the code without seeing the message. Sharing more details, Kaspersky said the malicious code installed after the infection had 24 commands. The report says these were commands like extracting Apple Keychain passwords, monitoring locations, and modifying or exporting files.

In its release notes, Apple says the iOS 16.5.1 update fixes two critical security flaws. The company says it knows that an application can execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. It is also aware of "a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7"

The second vulnerability that iOS 16.5.1 fixes is related to Webkit. The update release notes state: "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

Eligible Devices for the iOS 16.5.1 update

Apple says the list of eligible iPhones includes iPhone 8 and later. The Cupertino-based company also released iPadOS 16.5.1, available for iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation.

How to download iOS 16.5.1 update?

To download the latest iOS 16.5.1 update, follow these steps

- Go to the Settings app on your Apple iPhone

- Tap General and then tap Software Update

- Here you will see the available update for your device. If it shows more than one update, install the latest one.

- Tap on Download and Install