Apple reportedly plans Pro iMac comeback in 2026 with M5 Max chip, new Studio Display also tipped

Apple appears to be gearing up for a packed product roadmap in 2026, with fresh leaks suggesting a return to the professional desktop space. Alongside rumours of a foldable iPhone, OLED displays for the iPad Mini, and major iPhone 18 Pro upgrades, a new report indicates that Apple may finally bring back a Pro-focused iMac—something it discontinued nearly five years ago.

According to a report referenced by MacRumors, Apple may be planning a high-performance iMac powered by the yet-to-be-announced M5 Max chipset. The information is said to come from leaked internal kernel debug kit files used by Apple engineers. These files reportedly mention an iMac with the internal codename J833c, which is allegedly being tested with the M5 Max chip. If this information proves accurate, it would signal Apple’s re-entry into the professional all-in-one desktop segment, following the discontinuation of the iMac Pro in 2021.

An iMac powered by the M5 Max would likely deliver performance comparable to Apple’s Mac Studio, but in a more streamlined, integrated form factor. The current Mac Studio, refreshed in 2024 with the M4 Max chip, features up to a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU, setting a high bar for desktop-class Apple silicon. A next-generation iMac with the M5 Max could push those boundaries even further, making it an attractive option for creative professionals, developers, and power users who prefer an all-in-one setup. This would clearly differentiate it from the standard iMac lineup, which is positioned more toward everyday consumers and home users.

As of now, there is no concrete information on pricing. For context, the original iMac Pro launched globally in 2017 and was priced at Rs 4,15,000 in India at the time, placing it firmly in the premium category. Whether Apple follows a similar pricing strategy with the rumoured M5 Max iMac remains to be seen.

In addition to the Pro iMac, Apple is also believed to be working on a significant update to the Studio Display, potentially launching in 2026. Reports suggest that the next-generation Studio Display could feature a mini-LED panel paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, a notable upgrade over the current model. This would bring smoother visuals and improved contrast, aligning the display more closely with Apple’s Pro-focused hardware ecosystem.

Under the hood, the upcoming Studio Display is said to be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, the same processor expected in the iPhone 17 Pro models. This would be a substantial leap from the A13 Bionic chip used in the current Studio Display, potentially enabling smarter features, improved camera processing, and better overall performance.

Pricing details for the updated Studio Display are still unclear. The existing model was launched in India at Rs 1,59,900. If Apple delivers on these upgrades, 2026 could mark a renewed push into professional desktop computing for the company.