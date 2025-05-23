Apple Shelves Apple Watch Camera Plans, Focus Shifts to Foldables and AI-Driven Wearables

Apple has officially pulled the plug on plans to develop an Apple Watch featuring a built-in camera, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The camera was originally intended not for selfies or FaceTime calls, but as a gateway to augmented intelligence by enabling the device to recognize and interpret real-world objects.

The tech giant had reportedly been experimenting with embedding cameras in both its standard Apple Watch models and the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, with a projected release date set for 2027. But those ambitions have now been halted. Gurman’s report notes that the company ended development on this initiative earlier this week.

The envisioned feature would have allowed users to point their Watch at various objects—such as plants, storefronts, or signage—and instantly retrieve contextual information, much like the Visual Look Up feature on the iPhone. Apple’s goal was to use the camera as a tool for environmental awareness and real-time information processing, rather than for traditional photography.

Though Apple is known for shelving projects only to revive them later in more refined forms, Gurman reports that this particular Watch camera venture has been abandoned entirely, at least for the foreseeable future.

This cancellation doesn’t mean Apple is stepping away from integrating smarter sensors into wearables. In fact, the company is reportedly still hard at work on next-generation AirPods equipped with built-in infrared cameras. These cameras are said to support advanced spatial audio, gesture-based controls, and enhanced AI interaction—signaling Apple’s ongoing commitment to sensor-driven intelligence.

Meanwhile, Apple’s most ambitious hardware innovation may come in the form of a foldable iPhone. After years of speculation and behind-the-scenes development, the company is believed to be aiming for a 2026 launch. While initial rumours hinted at a clamshell-style phone, recent updates suggest Apple is opting for a book-style foldable, featuring an outer screen for quick tasks and a larger interior display, comparable in size to the iPad mini, when opened.

This foldable iPhone is expected to be Apple’s most technically advanced and premium smartphone yet. Leaks suggest it could feature a crease-free ultra-thin glass display, a high-end hinge mechanism made from liquid metal, and a robust chassis combining titanium and stainless steel. On the camera front, the foldable may include dual rear lenses, under-display front-facing cameras, and a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.