Apple Warns iPhone Users of Critical Security Risks, Urges Immediate iOS 18.5 Update

Apple has officially rolled out the iOS 18.5 update, and with it comes an urgent advisory: update your iPhones and iPads immediately. The company has warned users of several critical security vulnerabilities found in earlier versions of its operating system—flaws that could potentially allow remote attackers to take over devices or access private data.

In a detailed security note accompanying the update, Apple explained that the iOS 18.5 patch addresses a range of alarming issues. One of the most serious involves the Baseband component, particularly affecting the iPhone 16e. According to the company, “This issue was addressed through improved state management,” as it could have allowed attackers in a privileged network position to intercept network traffic.

Another concerning flaw was found in the Call History system. Even after users deleted call logs from uninstalled apps, the data remained accessible via Spotlight search—posing a notable privacy threat. Apple has now resolved this glitch to ensure deleted data remains off-limits.

Additionally, vulnerabilities were discovered in Core Bluetooth, which may have allowed unauthorised apps to access sensitive information. Apple also patched issues in CoreAudio and CoreMedia, which could trigger app crashes when handling specially crafted media files.

Perhaps more alarming was a FaceTime bug, where muting the microphone didn’t fully disable audio transmission. Apple has addressed this problem to ensure conversations remain private as intended. The update also tackles a flaw in iCloud Document Sharing, where attackers might have been able to enable folder sharing without user consent—raising red flags around unauthorised file access.

While security fixes dominate the update, iOS 18.5 also brings useful feature enhancements and under-the-hood improvements. Privacy within Spotlight search has been strengthened, ensuring deleted app data doesn’t appear unexpectedly. In the Notes app, Apple has enhanced lock screen protections to prevent access to private notes and call recordings, particularly helpful if a device is lost or stolen.

In addition to performance enhancements, Apple is celebrating inclusivity with a new Pride-themed wallpaper for iPhones, complementing the release of a Pride Edition Apple Watch band, now available for purchase.

The iOS 18.5 update is compatible with iPhones starting from the iPhone XS and newer models. Apple strongly encourages users to go to Settings > General > Software Update and install the latest version without delay.

For iPad users, the iPadOS 18.5 update brings the same essential security fixes. Compatible devices include the iPad Pro (3rd gen and up), iPad Air (3rd gen and up), iPad mini (5th gen and later), and iPad (7th gen and later).

In an era where digital threats are constantly evolving, Apple’s swift response underscores the importance of keeping devices updated. Users are advised not to postpone the update, as these fixes address real and potentially dangerous vulnerabilities.