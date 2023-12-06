Audio Missing from Older Instagram Videos

Instagram users with videos dating back to 2014 may find that the audio has disappeared. A significant number of the earliest Instagram videos, spanning over a year, now play without sound, accompanied by an error message stating, "video has no sound" when attempting to enable audio playback. This issue appears to impact videos posted before late 2014.



While the exact cause remains unclear, observations suggest that videos posted between June 2013 and October 2014, a period that spans Instagram's initial video introduction, are now devoid of audio. Notably, this audio glitch persists across various platforms, including desktop, iOS, and Android. Given that the problem seems widespread across the affected timeframe, it is likely a technical issue on Instagram's part rather than a copyright-related takedown involving audio content.

The issue seems to have started earlier this year. “Recently lost a good friend of mine and have videos of us on [Instagram] that I would like to hear him in,” one Reddit user wrote in June.

For longstanding Instagram users, the absence of audio in older videos represents a notable loss. Instagram serves as a platform for users to preserve and share moments, with audio often playing a crucial role in making videos special or memorable.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, acknowledges the issue and asserts that a solution is in progress. However, no specific timeline for the resolution has been provided. Meta spokesperson Seine Kim states, "We’re aware that a bug caused some people to have trouble accessing audio on older feed posts. The issue is being resolved, and we apologize for the inconvenience."