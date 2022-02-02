Budget 2022: Post Budget Quotes from the EdTech Leaders

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1, which significantly received a positive response from the corporate sector. Here is how the EdTech Leaders reacted to the announcements made by the finance minister.

Manav Subodh, Managing Director, 1M1B (One Million for one Billion)

Manav Subodh said this in regards to Budget announcements related to education & skill developments, digitization etc.

"As the budget encourages skills development & digitization. Reskilling and Upskilling will be key to getting students ready for digital jobs. Global trends suggest the evolution of the creator's economy. Soloprenurship and freelancing will be a big trend in the future. Digital and creators' skills can uplift many young job seekers and get them ready to be meaningfully employed without leaving their cities or villages. We need to focus on workplace experiences along with skilling, re-skilling and upskilling. This will drive the creators economy in India."

Avinash Kumar, Founder, Credenc

We welcome the Union Budget announced by the Finance Minister that is positively focused on e-learning to address the rising concern on education in the country. The development of a digital university & expansion of the present PM eVidya Scheme from 12 channels to 200 channels will facilitate supplementary learning for all classes from 1 to 12 in regional languages. This will help students to access world-class quality education, especially in remote rural areas. Moreover, An innovative and path-breaking initiative of the digital university and One Class One TV Channel was a much-needed scheme to help overcome the loss of learning due to the pandemic. This much required shift to the digital learning will accelerate the growth of ed-tech companies and will fuel growth within the sector.

Vipul Agarwal, Co-founder, unlu

"It's great to see that the budget allocates significant funds to education and places a strong emphasis on empowering teachers through digitization. The government is concentrating on digitization to expand education penetration and access across the country, as seen by the extension of PM E-Vidya to 200 channels and the construction of a digital university. To make up for the education shortfall during the last two years, the Finance Minister has proposed new TV channels for extra teaching (PM eVidya). This is little in comparison to the huge learning loss that our children have experienced. Both the One-Class-One channel through PM eVidya for supplementary education in regional languages and fibre optic connectivity for last-mile digital reach in communities are important for rural development."

Archana Surana, Founder and Director, Arch College of Design and Business

"It is a progressive and forward looking budget as the Finance Minister made the announcement for all the major sectors to pave the path of economic recovery and growth. Her recommendations to promote digitization in education sector shows a futuristic approach towards teaching and learning to make world-class quality education available for all the students. Also, skilling, upskilling, and reskilling programmes will help boosting entrepreneurship in the youth of the country"