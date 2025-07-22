ChatGPT Surges with 2.5 Billion Daily Prompts, Posing Future Challenge to Google

OpenAI’s flagship chatbot, ChatGPT, is experiencing explosive growth, now processing over 2.5 billion prompts every day, according to figures verified by OpenAI and first reported by Axios. A staggering 330 million of those queries originate from the United States alone, showing how deeply the AI tool has woven itself into users' daily routines.

Although Google remains far ahead—handling roughly 5 trillion searches annually—ChatGPT’s momentum raises important questions about how we access and interact with information online. The AI assistant’s 912 billion annual prompts suggest it could be evolving into more than just a chatbot—possibly a new kind of search companion.

Back in December 2023, OpenAI revealed it had 300 million weekly users. By March 2024, that number skyrocketed past 500 million, the majority of whom rely on the free version. The rapid uptake underscores a significant behavioral shift in how people use technology to gather knowledge and accomplish tasks.

And OpenAI isn’t slowing down. Recent reports from Reuters indicate the company is developing an AI-powered web browser, setting the stage for direct competition with dominant players like Google Chrome. In addition, the launch of ChatGPT Agent—a tool designed to execute tasks directly on users' devices—points to a future of deeper integration between AI and personal computing.

CEO Sam Altman, who is in Washington, D.C., this week, is set to push a compelling narrative about the role of AI in modern productivity and equity. As per Axios, Altman is expected to emphasize "democratising benefits" of AI, a sentiment consistent with his past advocacy.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Altman previously urged U.S. leadership to embrace a democratic model for AI development before more authoritarian frameworks take precedence. His goal, he says, is to ensure that powerful AI tools remain accessible to all, not just concentrated in the hands of a few.

In a recent essay, Altman referred to the AI sector as creating "a brain for the world", and predicted that “intelligence too cheap to meter is well within grasp.”

As he prepares to address an upcoming Federal Reserve conference, Altman is expected to present what insiders call a “third path”—a balance between blind optimism and fear of job displacement, offering a measured vision for AI's evolving role in society.