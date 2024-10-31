China Mobile Reveals 6G Prototype for Sub-7GHz Frequency

China Mobile has taken a significant step toward 6G by unveiling a new baseband prototype designed to operate in the Sub-7GHz frequency band. This advancement, developed in partnership with Zhongguancun Pan-Institute of Information and Communications Technology, China Information Technology Mobile, and Vivo, aims to accelerate 6G’s global exploration by integrating high-speed data processing and multi-band adaptability.

The prototype brings several standout features, particularly its cloud-based architecture, which achieves data rates as high as 100 Gbps in container network environments. With an ultra-short transmission interval of just 125 microseconds and response delays under 10 microseconds, the system delivers exceptional data speeds and flexibility. It supports up to eight data streams across 128 digital channels, with single-carrier bandwidth extending up to 400MHz, resulting in an impressive real-time throughput of 16.5Gbps.

Enhanced interoperability is another key attribute, enabling seamless communication between cloud-based hardware and Vivo’s compatible terminal prototypes. This connectivity paves the way for advanced applications like 3D video streaming, likely to be a defining feature of 6G technology.

Additionally, the prototype leverages a multi-band universal fronthaul module that adapts across various frequency bands. This flexibility allows connections to the baseband unit via a high-speed Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI), ensuring support across low, medium, millimeter-wave, and terahertz frequencies. Such multi-band adaptability is crucial for testing and verifying 6G capabilities across various frequencies.

While commercial 6G networks remain a goal for post-2030, China Mobile’s prototype establishes vital groundwork for the future of mobile communications. The progress seen in this Sub-7GHz baseband technology underscores the industry’s drive to make 6G’s ultra-fast, versatile connectivity a reality.