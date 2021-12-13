December 13 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 13, 2021. Let's begin...

Amazon Prime Membership to Cost More in India from December 13 - Find New Prices

Amazon Prime membership has gotten expensive in India after the e-commerce giant warned of an increase in October. Amazon had previously indicated that the price hike was made to improve its services across the country.

Nokia T20: The First Nokia Tablet is Budget Friendly

The T20 uses a Unisoc T610 processor. With 4GB of RAM, it did a fine job driving the tablet along. Most apps opened and closed smoothly. It isn't very light. But you can hold it to watch a movie or read, and you won't find it tiring.

Next Apple iPhone SE To Launch Soon: Report

Apple iPhone SE is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022, a report suggested. Know what we can expect.

Tech Trends that will accelerate the BFSI Sector in 2022

The Pandemic has turned Technology into a Transformative Force, says Alok Bansal, Visionet Systems India's MD and Global Head of BFSI Business.

Motorola Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale on December 16 on Flipkart; Find Details

The Motorola Moto G51 5G, priced at Rs 14,999, will go on sale on December 16, 2021, on Flipkart.

iPhone users may get these features with the next software update

Apple has started rolling out the second Release Candidate or RC version of iOS 15.2, signalling the near arrival of the stable update of the iOS 15.2 operating system.

G7CR Technologies invests over $1 Million in start-ups via technology services in the last quarter

With an aim to boost the start-up ecosystem in the country, G7CR Technologies, one of the leading cloud service providers based out of Bangalore has invested over $1 Million in various start-ups via technology services in the last quarter.