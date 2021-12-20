December 20 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 20, 2021. Let's begin...

Apple's App Privacy Report will notify if apps are accessing personal details; Learn to use Apple's App Privacy Report started rolling out earlier this month for iPhone and iPad users with the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 update.

What Elon Musk believes about the future of the Internet

In his latest tweet, Elon Musk shared, "I'm not suggesting web3 is real – seems more marketing buzzword than reality right now – just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20, or 30 years. 2051 sounds crazy futuristic!"

Amazon Prime Video to Stream Live Cricket from 1 January 2022

Amazon Prime Video brings a New Year's treat for its viewers as the service enters the live streaming game of cricket, beginning on January 1, 2022, with a test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Dyson's Gifting Guide for Christmas and New Year 2022 Dyson's favourites to consider when looking for the perfect gift to delight your loved ones on this Christmas and New Year 2022.

Amazon Appstore update is speculated to fix issues with Android 12 After users downloaded Android 12, they observed that the Amazon Appstore was not working correctly, an issue likely caused by a lack of compatibility between Amazon's built-in DRM and the operating system.

WhatsApp Quick Reply Feature to Simplify Chatting; Know How WhatsApp quick reply option is available with the latest update for iOS and Android users. Well, the quick reply feature is there except for business accounts. Here's how to use it.