December 27 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 27, 2021. Let's begin...

Now change the WhatsApp logo to Golden colour! Know-how

This new year, let your WhatsApp logo shine bright golden colour. Here's how to change the WhatsApp logo to golden colour in easy steps.

Teens can register for Covid vaccines from January 1, use class 10 ID card

Children aged between 15 and 18 can register for COVID-19 vaccines on the CoWIN app starting January 1, by using their school ID cards; the government said Monday morning.

OnePlus 10 Pro release date to be announced on January 4; pre-registration starts

- The OnePlus 10 Pro may come alongside the regular OnePlus 10.

- The OnePlus 10 Pro may have a similar price tag as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

- The OnePlus 10 Pro release date will be officially announced on January 4.

BGMI coming soon! PUBG Mobile next update; Find date, specifications and direct link here

PUBG Mobile and BGMI version 1.8 update will hit your game screens in January 2022; you can download your beta files. Here's all that we know about the upcoming BGMI updates and PUBG Mobile.

Coming soon: Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Smartphone on January 1

Lenovo has announced that it will begin the new year by introducing a gaming smartphone on the first day of 2022. Lenovo Legion Y90 will come with a 6.92-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Apple may dump the SIM card slot on future iPhones

Another report recently claimed that the iPhone 15 would reportedly have a periscope-shaped lens already featured on select flagship Android phones.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to Launch in March 2022 in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can feature a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Lastly, there could be a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone can be priced at less than Rs 30,000.