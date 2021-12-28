December 28 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 28, 2021. Let's begin...

iPhone 13 Pro Max to OnePlus Nord 2 - Best Smartphones of 2021

Here is our list of the best smartphones of 2021. These smartphones deliver on both performance and value, a rare combination hard to achieve.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT Minister, welcomes Intel to India to make semiconductor chips

Recently the government approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore to design and manufacture semiconductor chips in India.

Reliance Jio Warns its 426 Million Subscribers about e-KYC Scams; Check

Reliance Jio has warned clients about e-KYC scams. In a letter to its customers, one of the country's largest telecom service providers warned against increasing incidents of cyber fraud.

Motorola is working on third-generation Razr foldable phones

Motorola is retesting a new version of its Razr folding smartphones, according to a Weibo post spotted by Android Authority.

XPG Announces a gaming mouse that can store 1TB of games

XPG has announced the XPG Vault, a "concept" mouse that has a built-in SSD so you can carry your mouse and storage in one package.

It shows promise to "make your game libraries comfortably portable", right from the mouse.

5G to Roll Out in India in 2022 - These Cities to Get it at First

The three leading telecoms operators, Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea), have already established test sites in these cities. According to a press release, 13 cities across India will get 5G at first.

Google to Announce Android 13 'Tiramisu' - Find Details

Even before Android 12 could see large-scale adoption, Google has started working on the next version of Android. A new report now shares what this work-in-progress in Android 13 entails.