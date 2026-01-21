Doug Bowser Joins Hasbro Board After Nintendo Exit

Doug Bowser is stepping into a new chapter of his career, joining Hasbro’s board of directors just weeks after retiring as president of Nintendo of America. The move was confirmed in a Tuesday announcement, signalling a fresh link between two major players in entertainment and gaming.

While Hasbro’s press release does not outline Bowser’s exact responsibilities, his appointment arrives at a pivotal moment for the company. Hasbro has been steadily strengthening its presence in video games by licensing popular franchises such as Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons for digital titles. Now, it plans to go a step further. Chief marketing officer Jason Bunge recently shared that the company aims to develop its first original video game this year, marking a broader push into the gaming industry.

Bowser brings deep leadership experience from his time at Nintendo. He became head of Nintendo of America in 2019 after the departure of Reggie Fils-Aimé and guided the company through a period of major expansion. Under his leadership, Nintendo moved successfully into film, generating more than $1 billion with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He also oversaw the launch of the Switch 2 and supported the opening of Super Nintendo World theme parks in California and Florida.

Devon Pritchard now leads Nintendo.