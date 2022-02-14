February 14 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 14, 2022. Let's begin...

Vivo T1 5G Live Sale in India! Find Price and Specifications

Vivo T1 5G live sale: the latest phone is now available on Flipkart for the first time starting today. Know how much it will cost you after all the deals and discounts. The phone is also available through the official website of Vivo India.

Optoma Announces High Brightness WUXGA Projector Series of up to 21000 lumens Brightness

The Optoma Ultra Bright Series ZU1600, ZU1800, and ZU2100 professional projectors with Eight Interchangeable Lenses for extreme flexibility to high-end installations.

Google plans to protect you from ads on the Web

Google has detailed its goals of respecting user privacy while maintaining a well-functioning ad-supported website. Google said that many publishers and advertisers rely on online advertising to fund their websites and reach new customers. Valentine's Day 2022: Best gadgets gifts for your partner

No matter how hard you try to set the ambiance for that perfect date, the day meant for loved ones cannot be complete without choosing the perfect gift for the occasion. While a red rose is a must for the day, it needs to be coupled with something more thoughtful.

Jio Partners with SES to Supply Satellite Broadband Internet Services in India

The joint venture between Jio Platforms and SES will be the vehicle to provide SES satellite data and connectivity services in India. SES is a leading global provider of satellite-based content connectivity solutions for those unaware of it.

Google's Smart Lamp will Never be Sold Outside the Company

If you're looking for a Google Assistant-compatible smart lamp, you'll be sorely disappointed to learn that Google created one, but it's just for employees. Google designer Ben Gold tweeted an image of the lamp, cunningly named dLight, noting that it "will likely never be for sale outside of the company."

iPhone 13 Discount on Flipkart: From Discount to Exchange Offer; Get the Best Deal Today

The Apple iPhone 13 price has been drastically reduced on Flipkart. In addition, the e-commerce website offers discounts, trade-in deals, and other deals on the latest Apple iPhone.