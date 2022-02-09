February 9 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 9, 2022. Let's begin...

5G smartphone shipments to hit 64 mn in India in 2022: Report

After an uptick in 5G smartphone adoption in 2021, 5G smartphone shipments may reach 64 million in India amid spectrum auction later this year, a new report showed on Wednesday.

Last Two Days of Flipkart TV Days Sale: Grab a huge Discount on Best 4K Smart TVs with 43-inch Screens

We are listing 4K Smart 43-inch TVs in the Flipkart TV Days Sale at a discount, including the iFFALCON, Mi 5X, Realme, Motorola ZX3 Cybersound, and Blaupunkt. Here we have a catalogue of best offers on 4K smart TVs with a 43-inch screen in this sale which ends on 10th February 2022.

RAPOO Introduces New Range of Webcams

In a bid to expand its business in India, RAPOO, a leader in computer and gaming peripherals is proud to announce its foray into the Webcam market. Rapoo Introduces C-Series webcams with 4K resolution and dual noise cancellation.

"Small portion" of iPhones recorded conversations with Siri, even if you didn't opt: Apple

Apple's release of iOS 15.4 beta 2 fixes a bug that may have logged interactions with Siri on a few devices, regardless of whether you opted out, according to a report by ZDNet. Apple says it is deleting any inadvertently collected recordings.

Inbase Introduces New Range of Earbuds for the Ultimate Music Experience

Compact size, Cool Lighting Effects, Dynamic Audio Performance, Extra-Long Battery Life, Superfast Charging. Extreme audio performance, outstanding playtime, faster-charging speeds and the latest in Bluetooth technology are some of the highlights of the three new entrants.

iPhone Tap to Pay Feature Announced! Check Out

iPhone users can now tap to pay through NFC-based payment systems to other iPhone users. However, there are limitations that you should be aware of.

Vivo T1, Redmi Note 11, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Set to Launch Today

Today, three major smartphones are lined up to launch, and you will witness some high-profile launches from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung.