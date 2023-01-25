Until now, ChatGPT was accessible for free. However, given its success, we had anticipated that Open AI would soon start charging for the tool. Recently, some users have started noticing that they are offered a paid version of ChatGPT, known as ChatGPT Professional, for a price of USD 42 per month. While the feature has not been rolled out to all users, those who have seen it are hesitant to pay such a sum for the chatbot or continue using the free version available to everyone.

Ever since Open AI made ChatGPT available for use, the world has been a bit obsessed with the chatbot that answers all kinds of questions in a human way. No matter what time of day, you can log into ChatGPT and start talking about anything that fascinates you. Billionaire Gautam Adani seems to like the new AI chatbot too, and he admitted as much in a post he wrote after attending the World Economic Forum 2023.

Gautam Adani's view about ChatGPT

Speaking of ChatGPT in his post, Gautam Adani calls the chatbot launch a "transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its amazing capabilities and comical failures." He also writes that he must 'admit any addiction since he started using it'.

He adds that generative AI will have 'massive ramifications'. He refers to how the US established its position ahead of the rest of the world by pioneering chip design and large-scale chip production.

He said, "Nearly five decades ago, the pioneering of chip design and large-scale chip production put the US ahead of the rest of the world and led to the rise of many partner countries and tech behemoths like Intel, Qualcomm, TSMC, etc. It also paved the way for precision and guided weapons used in modern warfare, with more chips mounted than ever before.

"Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers, and the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI. In fact, Chinese researchers in 2021 published twice as many academic papers on AI as their American counterparts. This is a race that will quickly get as complex and as entangled as the ongoing silicon chip war."

ChatGPT's response

We couldn't resist asking ChatGPT about its 'views' on Gautam Adani's statement. Hence, when we wrote 'Gautam Adani is addicted to ChatGPT' in the prompt, this was the response:

"Gautam Adani is a businessman and Chairman of the Adani Group, a conglomerate based in India. It is not possible for a person to be addicted to an AI language model such as myself, as I am a computer program and not a substance or behavior that can be addictive. Additionally, I am not aware of any information or statement that suggests Gautam Adani is addicted to me."

The paid version of ChatGPT

Until now, ChatGPT was accessible for free. However, given its success, we had anticipated that Open AI would soon start charging for the tool. Recently, some users have started noticing that they are offered a paid version of ChatGPT, known as ChatGPT Professional, for a price of USD 42 per month. While the feature has yet to be rolled out to all users, those who have seen it are hesitant to pay such a sum for the chatbot or continue using the free version available to everyone.