Google pays tribute to Angelo Moriondo, the 'Godfather' of Espresso machines

Google remembered Angelo Moriondo , the father of espresso machines, with an animated doodle on June 6. The Google Doodle showed coffee being poured into cups from a machine. In a perfect nod to Moriondo on his birth anniversary, the Google Doodle was painted entirely in brown.



Moriondo was born in Turin in, Italy, in 1851 into a family of innovative entrepreneurs. His grandfather founded an alcoholic beverage company, which he eventually passed on to his father. Moriondo's father later established a chocolate brand, "Moriondo y Gariglio", along with his brother and his cousin. Inspired by his family, Moriondo also embarked on a business trip. He bought a hotel and a bar in the city of Turin.

Coffee was famous in Italy at that time, but customers had to wait a long time to prepare it. So, Moriondo thought that if he could make several cups of coffee at once, he would have an advantage over his competitors. He hired a mechanic to create a coffee machine. Once completed, the machine was presented at the General Exhibition in Turin in 1884, where it won a bronze medal.

"The machine consisted of a large boiler that pushed heated water through a bed of coffee grounds, with a second boiler producing steam that would flash the bed of coffee and complete the brew," Google wrote in a note accompanying the doodle.

In the following years, Moriondo continued to improve his invention. He managed to obtain a patent for the first known espresso machine.

"Happy 171st birthday, Angelo Moriondo," Google wrote. "Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines."