Google Pixel Watch 4 May Get a Bigger Battery and Thicker Design for Better Performance

Although the official unveiling of the Google Pixel Watch 4 is still a few months away, leaks and speculations are already generating buzz about what users can expect from Google’s next-gen smartwatch. The Pixel Watch 4 is likely to be introduced alongside the Pixel 10 smartphone lineup, expected in October 2025. And if recent leaks are any indication, this new model might bring some much-needed upgrades.

One of the most talked-about changes is its rumoured thicker body. A recent leak from trusted tipster On Leaks (Steve Hemmers offer), in collaboration with 91Mobiles,suggests that the Pixel Watch 4 may come in at 14.3mm thick—noticeably more than the 12.3mm thickness of the Pixel Watch 3. This increase in thickness likely points to a larger battery, which could be a welcome improvement for many users.

Battery life has been a consistent concern in the Pixel Watch series. The Pixel Watch3, for example, had a 307mAh battery in the 41mm model and a 420mAh unit in the45mm version. In comparison, competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 boasta 425 mAh battery, and the Apple Watch Series 9 offers up to 36 hours of usageon a single charge. The bump in thickness could help Google bring the PixelWatch 4 closer in performance to these industry leaders.

Leaked 5Krenders and a detailed video reveal more than just size changes. While thePixel Watch 4 will retain the familiar circular design, the display appears moreedge-to-edge than before, giving it a sleeker, more modern appearance. Thiscould help attract users who want both style and substance in their wearable.

Perhapsmore exciting is the possibility of wireless charging. The renders show nomagnetic charging pins on the back, suggesting Google may be shifting to Qiwireless charging—a long-awaited feature for Pixel Watch fans.

Theimages also show two buttons on either side of the speaker grill. These couldbe used for fitness tracking shortcuts or customizable controls, offering moreconvenience on the go.

Lookingback at the Pixel Watch 3, which launched last year, the device was praised inreviews and even labeled “one of the best Android smartwatches you can buyright now.” It introduced a larger 45mm dial, a bright 2000-nit Actua Display,and a suite of health-focused features like Daily Readiness, Cardio Load, andloss of pulse detection. However, it lacked wireless charging, and some featureswere not made available in all regions, including India.

With thePixel Watch 4, users are hoping for not just better battery life and fastercharging, but also improved availability of features across global markets. Forexample, Pulse Detection—which was added in the Pixel Watch 3—is stillunavailable in some countries. There’s also anticipation around enhanced ECGfunctionality and better health metrics.

As thesmartwatch landscape evolves with upcoming releases from Apple and Samsung,Google seems ready to level up. The Pixel Watch 4, if these leaks hold true,could finally deliver the improvements users have been waiting for—more power,sleeker design, and smarter features packed into a stylish and comfortableform.