Google releases first beta version of Android 12L for big-screen devices

Google has announced that its Android 12L update, which is designed to give its operating system a better experience on tablets and large folding phones, is receiving its first beta version today. While Beta 1 still seems to be very developer-oriented, it could be an opportunity to see what Google is working on in a (slightly) more polished state than the developer preview.



With Android 12L, Google is adding a two-column layout for devices with larger screens, allowing you to get more information at once. For example, your quick settings and notifications can be displayed side by side. Google is also improving multitasking, allowing you to drag an app into split-screen mode from the taskbar (which you can also use to switch between apps quickly).



As with the developer preview, Google says you should be able to run the beta on an actual big screen device if you have a Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, although it says the beta will not be available until "a later date. "If you don't have one of those lying around or don't feel like waiting, you can also run the 12L beta on an emulator to get an idea of ​​what it will look like when it becomes more available.



Google also says it will be able to install 12L on its "compatible Pixel device," a list that currently includes the Pixel 3A through the Pixel 5A, though it won't be able to test the large-screen user interface. However, if you want to stay ahead of the game or are testing applications that make use of the new 12L APIs, you can register your Pixel here. The first beta version will probably be a bit rough around the edges.