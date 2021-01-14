Google working on to fix Pixel 4a 5G touchscreen issue

New Delhi: Google has said that it is aware of a problem with Pixel 4A 5G touchscreens and is working on a fix to resolve the issue.

According to Android Police, some Pixel 4a units started exhibiting touchscreen issues with Android 11, and it seems like a similar problem spread to the Pixel 4a 5G following the December security patch.

Many users took to the Google support forum, the Google IssueTracker, and the XDA Developers Forum to complain about the problem.

The touchscreen bug mostly affects the lower portion of the phone's screen and is most prominent when you use the three-button navigation instead of gestures.

The company said it will address the problem in an upcoming software update.

In the meantime, Google advised users to work around the issue with some specific instructions on tapping navigation controls.

The search engine giant said, when tapping icons on the edge of the screen, tap the center of the button or the side of the button/icon furthest away from the edge of the display.

When tapping icons, including the navigation buttons on the bottom of your screen, use the tip of your finger or thumb instead. T

This will help improve touch recognition.