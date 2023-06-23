Did you know that Google gives you much control over your account and allows you to make changes remotely? People can see who uses their Google account. Yes, you read it right. The company allows you to check computers, phones and other devices where you are or are signed in to your Google account. You can check google.com/devices to ensure no one else is signed into your account. Here is a detailed description of how to add an extra layer of security to your Google account and even check if an unknown person is using it.

How to check if your Google account is used by others

1. Go to the settings section of your Android phone and scroll down to tap on the “Google” option.

2. Now tap on “Manage your Google account”.

3. Swipe left on the screen until you reach the "Security" section. Section names are visible at the top of the screen.

4. Scroll down to the "Your devices" section and tap on it.

5. Tap on "Manage all devices" again. Now, you will be able to see which devices are registered to your Google account.

6. If you find any unknown devices that are not logged into your Google account, just tap on that device in the list.

7. Tap the “Log Out” button again.

To add an extra layer of security, then enable the 2-Step Verification feature. If you don't want to enter a two-step verification code or use the security key every time you sign in to your Google Account, you can mark your computer or mobile device as trusted.