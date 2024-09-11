Huawei Mate XT: World's First Triple-Screen Foldable Phone Launched at a Premium Price

Huawei has officially unveiled its groundbreaking Mate XT in China, marking a major innovation in the foldable smartphone market, just hours after the launch of Apple's iPhone 16. The Mate XT, boasting a triple-screen design, is priced at 19,999 yuan, equivalent to approximately $2,809 USD. The phone has been teased for days with images and videos, and now it is available for purchase in the Chinese market. This revolutionary device sets itself apart with its dual-hinge mechanism, allowing it to fold in two directions—unlike any other foldable device currently available.

Huawei Mate XT: Specifications and Features

The Huawei Mate XT impresses with its cutting-edge triple-screen setup. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ cover display, which expands into a 7.9-inch screen with a 2K resolution and can further unfold into a massive 10.2-inch OLED display. Despite its large screen size when unfolded, the device maintains a sleek profile, measuring just 12.8mm thick when folded. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slightly slimmer at 12.1mm.

The display utilizes advanced multi-directional bending flexible materials that reduce strain during folding, making it more durable. The phone is also reinforced with non-Newtonian fluid and the largest Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) for added protection against impacts.

Powering the Huawei Mate XT is the Kirin 9010 5G chip, supported by 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, offering plenty of performance for even the most demanding tasks. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,600mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring quick recharges and long-lasting battery life.

Huawei Mate XT: Camera Setup and Features

The Mate XT features a powerful triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom, allowing users to capture high-quality images from a distance. For selfies, it offers an 8MP front-facing camera.

Huawei Mate XT: Price and Availability

Although global availability for the Huawei Mate XT has yet to be announced, it is set to go on sale in China starting September 20, 2024. Priced at 19,999 yuan ($2,809 USD), the phone comes with a premium bundle, including HUAWEI FreeBuds 5, a 66W charger, and an 88W car charger. Additionally, a split keyboard accessory can be purchased separately. With its innovative design and premium features, the Huawei Mate XT sets a new standard for foldable smartphones, offering users a versatile and powerful device.



