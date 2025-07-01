Infosys Advocates Work-Life Balance, In Contrast to Narayana Murthy’s Call for 70-Hour Workweeks

In a significant move aimed at promoting employee well-being, Infosys has reportedly launched an internal campaign to encourage its workforce to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The initiative focuses particularly on curbing overtime during remote work and encouraging staff to stick to regular working hours.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the company’s Human Resources (HR) team is actively tracking employees’ remote work patterns and sending emails to those clocking more than the standard 9.15 hours per day. These emails serve as a nudge toward more balanced routines and a reminder of the importance of personal health and long-term professional sustainability.

"We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger," one employee told the publication.

The HR emails also contain detailed summaries of employees’ work activity, including days worked remotely, total hours logged, and the average daily working time. The messages emphasize the need for adequate rest, advising employees to take breaks, disconnect after hours, delegate tasks when necessary, and speak up if they feel overwhelmed.

“Take time to recharge during off hours, minimising work-related interactions whenever possible,” read one such communication.

This health-conscious shift comes after Infosys implemented a hybrid work model. Since November 20, 2023, employees have been required to report to the office at least 10 days each month. With this new work structure, HR teams began closely monitoring work hours to ensure employees aren’t overextending themselves—especially outside traditional office settings.

The backdrop of this policy is the growing concern around professionals facing lifestyle-related health issues such as poor sleep, cardiovascular problems, and stress—many stemming from overwork, irregular routines, and lack of personal time. With a global workforce of more than 323,000, Infosys is taking a proactive approach to mitigate these risks.

“While we appreciate your commitment, we also believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success,” the company stated in one of the HR communications.

Interestingly, this approach stands in contrast to what Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advocated just last year. Speaking at the centenary celebration of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, Murthy said that young Indians need to work significantly harder—suggesting 70-hour work weeks—to transform India into a global economic power.

“If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?” he questioned, while highlighting the struggles of 800 million Indians still living below the poverty line.

Murthy, known for his disciplined work ethic, has consistently criticized the notion of a five-day work week. In a public appearance at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit in November, he said, “I don’t believe in this concept of work-life balance,” adding that true progress demands sacrifice and consistent effort.

His remarks stirred significant debate across generations—while many admired his dedication, others questioned whether such expectations remain viable in today’s fast-evolving and health-conscious IT work culture.