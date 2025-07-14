Intel Layoffs 2025: 4,000 Jobs Slashed in Major Restructuring Led by CEO Lip-Bu Tan

Intel is bracing for another wave of job cuts as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline operations under CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Just a week after laying off 500 employees in Oregon, the chipmaking giant is now preparing to eliminate nearly 2,400 more roles in the state, making it one of the largest tech layoffs in Oregon’s history.

According to The Oregonian, the total number of Intel job cuts in Oregon this month alone will reach 2,892. Across the United States, approximately 4,000 employees are expected to be laid off in the coming weeks as part of Intel’s broader cost-cutting strategy. The company confirmed the revised figures in a filing with Oregon state authorities last Friday.

Intel remains Oregon’s largest private employer, with around 20,000 employees in the region. The current reduction will impact roughly 12 percent of that workforce. While the percentage is lower than initially feared, it still marks a major blow to the local tech economy.

The layoffs are not limited to entry-level roles. Critical engineering positions — including chip product designers, cloud software specialists, and physical design engineers — are among those affected. Even upper management is being impacted, with a vice president of IT and multiple business leads among those let go. Intel’s internal foundry unit, which handles chip manufacturing, is expected to see significant cuts as well. A leaked internal memo suggests up to 20 percent of manufacturing staff may be laid off.

In addition to Oregon, the restructuring will affect employees in California, Arizona, and Texas. Overseas, Intel has shut down its automotive chip unit based in Munich, Germany, which focused on software-defined vehicle platforms. Most of the team in that division is also facing layoffs.

Unlike previous rounds of workforce reduction that offered voluntary buyouts or early retirement incentives, the current layoffs are direct. Intel is providing affected employees with either a 60-day or a four-week notice period, along with nine weeks of severance pay and benefits.

In a public statement, Intel said the job cuts are part of a plan to transform the company into “a leaner, faster and more efficient company.” The company emphasized that reducing organizational complexity is key to improving service to customers and enhancing operational execution. It added that the decision followed “careful consideration” and that laid-off employees will be treated “with care and respect.”

CEO Lip-Bu Tan is leading the charge to redefine Intel’s corporate structure. He recently signaled a cultural shift in leadership expectations, saying that team size would no longer determine status. Instead, Intel will prioritize smaller, agile teams with high accountability. The company is also turning to external partners, outsourcing some marketing operations to consulting firm Accenture, which may use AI tools to manage customer communication.

Following a turbulent 2024 in which Intel laid off 15,000 employees, this year’s wave of restructuring could push overall reductions even higher, possibly affecting over 20 percent of its global workforce.