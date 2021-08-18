iPhone 13 Release date rolled again; AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6 to go along

A new report has repeated the launch schedule for Apple's next iPhone. The iPhone 13 could be coming next month i.e September. Apple is said to have the iPhone 13 accounting for 35 to 45 percent of total iPhone production in the third quarter of this year. The September launch event will not only feature the iPhone 13, but also a wide range of devices from the company. Apple could also announce its Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and the iPad mini 6.



The iPhone 13 series is said to be announced in the third week of September according to a new report from MacRumors. According to the report, iPhone 13 Pro models will have a 1TB storage option. Next-gen iPhones are designed to finally catch up with their Android counterparts and feature a high 120Hz refresh rate. However, there are some conflicting reports that the high refresh rate could be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple is said to be using LTPO displays in its upcoming phones.

Also, the iPhone 13 lineup could feature a new front-end design. While the overall appearance is rumoured to remain the same, we could see a smaller notch. That said, there is no hope for the return of TouchID. Also, the 2021 iPhones could have a better camera system that will have support for video portrait mode to blur the background in videos. Apple is expected to be preparing to produce between 130 and 150 million iPhone units in the second half of the year. The iPhone 13 lineup may also come with a laser imaging, detection and range (LiDAR) sensor. For reference, the LiDAR sensor is limited to iPhone 12 Pro models as of now.

Separately, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared summary coverage of Apple's next-generation hardware. The report goes on to say that the iPhone 13 won't be the only hardware at the launch event, as the company might also announce the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, and AirPods 3. All of these devices have been in the buzz for quite some time.