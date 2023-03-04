Itel Pad One: Availability, Price and Specifications

People who want to buy an iPad but can't afford it due to its exorbitant price, Itel has you covered. The company has only released affordable and feature phones and launched its first tablet, the Pad One. Itel had previously dabbled in the smart TV segment and now tablets. Itel tablet also supports 4g calls in India. Apart from that, the tablet has a large screen and comes with a dozen other features. In terms of design, the tablet features two vertically placed cameras and also features a flat-edged design.

Itel Pad: Price and Availability

The tablet is already available for purchase in India. It comes in two different colour variants: light blue and dark grey. Interested buyers can find the product both online and offline at retail stores. The price of the tablet is Rs. 12,999. This device offers a cost-effective option for investing in a tablet without breaking the bank. Consumers can choose what works best with its availability in multiple colour options and purchase locations. The Itel Pad One provides users a reliable and affordable option to stay connected on the go.

Itel Pad: Specifications

The Itel Pad One features a 10.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD display that supports a resolution of 1280x800 pixels and features slim bezels. The tablet is powered by the octa-core SC9863A1 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Storage can be expanded up to 512 GB. The Itel Pad One Android 12 (Go Edition) also has an 8-megapixel rear camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel AF camera with flash for the selfie camera.

The Itel Pad One features a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery with a long usage time and 10W charging support that enables fast charging. Dual speakers, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and 4G compatibility allow you to send text messages and make voice calls. Furthermore, the tablet has WiFi and Bluetooth for easy connectivity and OTG support, allowing users to connect to external devices.

The tablet also features a USB Type-C port, ensuring fast data transfer speeds. Its metal body has a sleek and stylish look and measures 241.37mm x 160.16m x 8.2mm, making it easy to transport. On a related note, Itel has expanded its product line by introducing Smart TVs, which include the L3265 and L4365 models. These TVs come with frameless designs that provide an immersive viewing experience, and their brightness ratings reach 250 and 300 nits, respectively. Both models come with pre-installed OTT apps and a built-in Chromecast. The intelligent remote that comes in the box makes it easy to navigate through the interface.