January 3 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 3, 2022. Let's begin...



How To Automatically Delete Unwanted Emails In Gmail - In Pictures

The Hans India brings a detailed step by step guide to show "How to automatically delete unwanted emails in Gmail". Please note that this feature doesn't help in deleting the old emails. It is valid only for upcoming emails.

Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: Get Blaupunkt, MI, Realme Smart TVs at Big Discounts

Starting from the 1st January 2022, Flipkart will continue to offer massive discounts on leading brands like Blaupunkt, MI, Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus with no cost EMI and an exchange value up to Rs 11,000 till 5th January 2022.

Moto G71 launch in India is scheduled for the second week of January

Moto G71 got launched in Europe at a price of 25,200 rupees (approximately 299.99 euros). The Indian variant may also be priced in the same range.

WhatsApp banned 17.59 lakh Indian accounts in November

WhatsApp has stated that it has banned more than 17.59 lakh of accounts in November and most of them were detected by the company's abuse prevention platform.

We are in 2022 and the Surface Duo still does not have Android 11

Microsoft has missed its stated goal of bringing Android 11 to the Surface Duo by 2021 end. Duo owners burn out again.

AirPods Pro 2 may offer lossless audio support and a sound-emitting charging case

This would be the first model compatible with Apple Lossless Audio Codec and it might even come with a case that beats to help you find it.

Microsoft issues a fix for the Exchange Y2K22 error that closed company emails

Microsoft announced the New Year with a bug that prevents Exchange servers from sending emails, but thankfully, a fix has since been issued, as detailed in a report by Bleeping Computer. Emails began to get stuck in queues as the clocks struck midnight.