Mark Zuckerberg warns Facebook Messenger users; Check out

Messenger users, you have been warned about taking screenshots of chats. Because if you do, Facebook will inform the other person about your action. This warning comes from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself. Zuckerberg was basically referring to users taking screenshots of chats when the disappearing message is enabled.

"New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message," Zuckerberg shared on his Facebook page.

As you may already know, chats in this mode disappear the moment they are read. But if a person takes a screenshot of said message, you still have a copy of the sent text. The new change ensures that people are alert to such movements.

He even showed an example of how this works, using a chat sent to him by his long-time associate Priscilla Chan, who decides to take a screenshot of a message sent by Zuckerberg when the disappearing message feature was activated. As announced, he received an alert about her taking the screenshot, giving users an idea of ​​how the feature will work for them publicly.



