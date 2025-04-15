Meta to Begin Training AI on EU User Data with Opt-Out Option

Meta has announced plans to begin training its AI models using data from usersin the European Union. This includes public content like posts, comments, andinteractions with Meta AI across platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.However, the company clarified that private messages between friends and family remain off-limits. The policy only affects users aged 18 and above.

Startingthis week, Meta will begin notifying EU users through both in-app alerts andemails. These notifications will contain a link to an objection form, allowingindividuals to opt out if they prefer their data not be used for AI training.Meta's updated privacy policy will also reflect these changes. Currently, thecompany notes that due to regulatory feedback, AI training on EU user data isstill on hold.

Metajustifies this move by stating that regional data is essential for buildingmore accurate and culturally aware AI. “Everything from dialects andcolloquialisms, to hyper-local knowledge and the distinct ways differentcountries use humor and sarcasm” plays a role in shaping a better AIexperience, the company said. This is especially important for developingmulti-modal models capable of generating text, voice, video, and imagestailored to specific cultural contexts.

Thisshift follows Meta’s 2023 decision to train its AI systems on data from UKusers, who, like their EU counterparts, enjoy stricter data protection lawsthan U.S. users. Interestingly, while this new phase may appear limited, Metapreviously disclosed that it had already used public data — including text andimages — from adult Facebook users dating back to 2007 to train earlier AIsystems.

As Metaexpands its AI capabilities, the company appears to be taking a moretransparent approach, giving users in regulated regions a say in how their datais used.