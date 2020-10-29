Mi India Introduces Scholarship worth INR 2 Crore for students to pursue higher education

Mi India, India's number one smartphone and smart TV brand has created a new Guinness World Records feat by setting up the world's 'Largest Oil Lamp' installation – "The 'Ray of Hope". Building on the symbol of hope that was created by the installation, Mi India will also mobilize scholarships worth INR 2 Crore to be distributed among thousands of students in partnership with 'Buddy4Study', India's largest student empowerment program. The brand is collaborating with former cricketer Sourav Ganguly for this campaign and has jointly shared this announcement through a digital film across its social channels.

The installation of the Lamp has been done at Ballygunge Cultural Association's Durga Puja, Kolkata and was inaugurated by popular artists Mir Afsar Ali and Priyanka Sarkar. The record has been attempted based on two parameters, volume and size.

Additionally, Mi India will enable the student community from underprivileged segments to pursue higher education in continuation to their efforts in increasing literacy and online education in the country. Partnering with Buddy4Study, Mi India will enable thousands of students across India in senior secondary classes and graduation courses. Buddy4Study will help Mi India, mobilize, manage and execute the scholarship program. With education being one of the 17 sustainable development goals today, the scholarships could help those very bright meritorious students reach their full potential.

Commenting on the announcement Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, says, "It's that time of the year where the whole country unites to commemorate the triumph of light over dark and we at Mi India wanted to celebrate this occasion in a big way by creating something unique to which people can relate. This Ray of Hope is a symbol through which we stand in solidarity with the nation hoping for a safer, healthier and brighter future for all. We hope that it can bring back the light and happiness into the lives of all in a grand way this festive season."





Prateik Das, CSR Lead, Mi India added, "We have always believed in doing something unique which matches with our mission, creates a better world and serves the nation. Education is a key enabler to holistic empowerment and in an endeavour to build on the symbol of the Ray of Hope, Mi India is proud to introduce its Mi Scholarship programme worth 2 crore that would help the students to continue their education and empower them to create a brighter future."

As a part of puja celebration, the brand collaborated once again this year with popular singer Rupam Islam in Kolkata to create 2020's new Puja song- 'Amar Pujo'. Reinvigorating the festival spirit, the song celebrates unity and togetherness despite all the limitations & restrictions this year .

The Ray of Hope and the scholarship program builds up on the brand's social initiatives last year wherein the brand was awarded two world records for Largest Notebook Mosaic – Image and Largest Donation of School Supplies in 24 hours on 08 November 2019.