Microsoft 365 AI event: When and where to watch

Microsoft is holding a special event today on the "future of work with AI," The company says it will be "reinventing productivity with AI." Microsoft is all set to demonstrate how its ChatGPT-like AI will work in Microsoft 365 and Office apps such as Teams, Word and Outlook. CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft 365 Director Jared Spataro will host the event starting at 8 am PT/11 am ET/ 5:30 pm IST.



The event comes just two days after Google announced AI features in Docs, Gmail, and more to compete with Microsoft in what appears to be another front in the battle between the two tech giants over the future of productivity apps.

Microsoft planned an AI event in March to demonstrate how its new ChatGPT-like AI will transform your Office productivity apps. Microsoft has confirmed that its Bing chatbot works with the new GPT-4 model of OpenAI. We look forward to seeing how this or similar models can write documents in Word, generate emails in Outlook, take meeting notes in Microsoft Teams, and much more.

Microsoft has already released a new CoPilot AI generative experience in Dynamics 365, and Viva Sales, which uses OpenAI models to create sales emails, so deeper integration into core Microsoft Office products like Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Word could make completing documents or presentations an easy task.

Google has demonstrated similar AI features in its own Google Workspace suite, but now, the search giant only allows "trusted testers" access. On the other hand, Microsoft was quick to release its AI-powered version of Bing publicly, so the race for AI dominance in productivity apps may come down to which company can deliver the best features to the most people.

When does the Microsoft AI event start?

Microsoft's AI Future of Work event will happen on Thursday, March 15, 2023, at 11 am ET / 8 am PT/ 5:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Microsoft AI event?

Microsoft is streaming its AI event on its dedicated news site. Unfortunately, it won't stream on YouTube or Twitter, but you can join the event on LinkedIn.