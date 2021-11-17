November 17 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 17, 2021. Let's begin...

VR Treatment for Chronic Pain Gets FDA Approval

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a virtual reality system as a prescription treatment for chronic back pain, the agency announced today. It joins a handful of other digital therapies.

Instagram to ask users to verify themselves with video selfies

Instagram is asking some of its users to provide a video selfie showing several angles of their face to verify they are a real person, according to screenshots posted on Twitter by Matt Navarra, the social media consultant. It's unclear how widespread the release is.

Spotify, Snap, Google Cloud back after a short outage: Downdetector

Several major company websites like Spotify, Snap, Google Cloud, Home Depot and others faced short outages and are back now according to Downdetector.

How tech sector can increase gender parity in the post-pandemic workplace?

Companies must encourage women to embrace leadership roles, says Ms Gitanjali Singh, Head of Strategy and Client Success, Visionet BFSI.

Microsoft Launches Surface Go 3: Find Details

Today Microsoft announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Go 3 with Windows 11 would begin on Amazon. Starting at Rs 57,999, the Surface Go 3 weighs 544 grams and comes with 1080p cameras, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5-inch touchscreen.

Samsung's "Get It Today" allow you to pick your order online at Best Buy

Some Samsung products are now eligible for free same-day pickup at Best Buy. This allows you to make a purchase from Samsung's online store and then pick it up for free in just a few hours at your local Best Buy.

Jaw-Dropping Offers on TCL 4K QLED Smart TVs during TCL TV Days on Amazon

You can now upgrade your home entertainment system and enjoy cutting edge audio and video features with the latest 4K QLED Smart TVs from TCL at the best price during the TCL TV Days on Amazon.