October 12 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 12, 2021. Let's begin...



Released: iOS 15.0.2, iPad OS 15.0.2 and watchOS8.0.1; What's New, How to Download

iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2 released to fix message photo errors, security flaws; watchOS 8.0.1 also debuts. Find which iPhone users are eligible for iOS 15 can download the latest update.

Krafton Announces Dates for PUBG Mobile Modes on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has posted dates for Battlegrounds Mobile India modes inspired by PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India is gearing up for the holiday season extravaganza with PUBG Mobile-like modes, new updates, and India-specific events.

WhatsApp Communities are Here; Bid Adieu to Groups

The WhatsApp Communities feature has been spotted in the latest Android beta. Will the WhatsApp Groups feature be renamed or will Facebook add social features to the encrypted messenger? This is all you need to know.

This Regular WhatsApp Issue is to be Resolved Soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a useful new feature that will allow users to control and manage the size of their backups, according to a new feature leak. This is one of the biggest problems that WhatsApp users have faced and the solution was quite inflexible, leading users to give up their cherished memories by deleting messages, photos, and more.

How to Download Aadhaar card without a mobile number

If you want to download your Aadhaar card details but don't have access to your registered mobile phone number, this is an easy way to do it. If you are an Indian citizen, having your Aadhaar card with you is crucial nowadays. Whether you are travelling or accepting delivery from your courier, Aadhaar is the easiest way to identify yourself to the proper authorities.

Now Twitter web users can "softly block" annoying followers

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that allows any user on the web to remove a follower without blocking them, an action also known as "soft blocking."The feature was first rolled out in testing last month by Twitter.

WhatsApp is down, but not an outage; Find what's next?

WhatsApp may be down, but it's not an outage. WhatsApp subscribers may be leaving the platform by the millions, following what their rivals are saying, but that doesn't stop this Facebook-owned company from trying to gain new subscribers and persuade current ones to stay.