OnePlus Reportedly Developing Two ‘Turbo’ Gaming Phones Ahead of OnePlus 15 India Launch

OnePlus seems to be gearing up for an action-packed end to the year. Just as the company prepares for the India launch of its much-anticipated OnePlus 15, new leaks suggest that the Chinese smartphone maker already has two more powerful devices in the works — reportedly branded under a new ‘Turbo’ series aimed at gamers.

According to popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared details on the microblogging platform Weibo, OnePlus is currently developing two gaming-centric smartphones under the Turbo lineup. These phones are expected to deliver top-notch performance with industry-leading chipsets, high refresh rate displays, and massive batteries — a combination designed to attract mobile gaming enthusiasts.

First OnePlus Turbo with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

The first of the two devices is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which ranks just below the flagship 8 Elite Gen 5. OnePlus has reportedly confirmed plans to launch the first smartphone using this new SoC, underscoring its intent to stay at the cutting edge of mobile performance.

Early reports indicate that this upcoming phone will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, matching the smoothness of the OnePlus 15 display. It could also pack a massive 8,000mAh battery, ensuring extended gaming sessions without constant charging. Adding to its premium appeal, the device might include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner — a feature typically reserved for high-end models.

Second Turbo Variant with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Alongside this, OnePlus is said to be working on a second Turbo model, which will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset from last year. While slightly less powerful than the Gen 5 variant, this chipset still offers high-end performance, suggesting that this model will be a more affordable alternative in the gaming lineup.

The leak mentions that this device will come with a “high-performance display and a large battery,” though the exact capacity has not been disclosed. Previous reports, however, have hinted at the possibility of a 9,000mAh battery, which would make it one of the largest ever fitted into a OnePlus device.

Potential Rivals and Global Availability

Interestingly, the leak also notes that this second device could compete with phones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset — a processor rumoured to appear in upcoming models like the Redmi Turbo 5 and Realme Neo 8.

At this point, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the existence of the Turbo lineup. It also remains unclear whether these gaming-oriented phones will be released outside of China. However, if OnePlus does decide to take them global, reports suggest that an international launch is unlikely before early 2026.

With the OnePlus 15 set for its India debut later this month and the Ace 6 already launched in China, it appears OnePlus is doubling down on performance-focused smartphones, potentially redefining its presence in the gaming smartphone market.