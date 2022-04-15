Portronics Launches its Compact 20W Speaker ‘SoundDrum P’

Travelling or trekking; lounging or partying — let the Portronics SoundDrum P be a part of your active lifestyle bringing you music and entertainment all along. Portronics presents its tiny audio beast 'SoundDrum P' — a compact and highly portable wireless speaker that will never let you down when you need to be entertained, no matter where you go.



Designed using premium plastics, silicone and fabric, the SoundDrum P looks super cool and weighs mere 740 grams, available in two attractive colours — Blue and Black. While silicone adds durability, extra ruggedness, and grip, the fine fabric offers great looks with added protection from dust and splashes. Housed on the rear is a silicone flap that protects its Input and Output ports which include a USB-C charging port, an AUX port, a USB Type-A port, and a Micro SD card slot. And adjacent to it is the control panel that allows you to smoothly switch between input modes, skip music tracks, adjust the volume, or answer calls. Lastly, there's a strap that allows for its safety and portability so you can suspend it wherever you like — be it on your backpack, bicycle, or waist belt.

Based on the latest Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the Portronics SoundDrum P has a broader and distortion-free connectivity range apart from faster pairing and additional power efficiency. Driving the robust full-range speaker is a powerful high-fidelity digital audio amplifier capable of delivering 20-Watts of deep and bass-perfect audio. And powering this audio beast is a 4000mAh rechargeable Li-Ion (2 x 2000mAh, 7.4V) battery that ensures you get up to 7 hours of non-stop music and entertainment while also doubling as an emergency power bank for your smartphone. And when those batteries run out simply plug in any compatible USB-C fast charger to rejuvenate it in no time.

Pricing and Availability: