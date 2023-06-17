Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sells over 60 K units on launch sale in India

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has sold over 60,000 units in India, the company announced on Friday. With this new sales milestone, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone reportedly broke the company's highest first-sales record at the previous Rs. 25,000 price segment. The successor to Realme 10 Pro+ 5G with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit and 100W fast charging went on sale in India on June 15 via Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has an AMOLED screen and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.



Realme via Twitter announced that Realme 11 Pro+ 5G received a tremendous response in the country and sold more than 60,000 units in one day. According to Realme, it is the company's highest first-sales record above Rs. 25,000 price segment.









Furthermore, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and Realme 11 Pro 5G set the highest 'First Sale' record on Flipkart at Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 segment. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is available in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige colour options. The Realme 11 Pro 5G price, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 23,999.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G:Specifications

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) curved AMOLED display. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It features a triple camera unit on the rear, housing a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.