Realme 9i 5G to launch today; Specifications and How to watch the event live

The Realme 9i 5G will debut in India today. As the name suggests, the new phone will be a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i, which debuted in the country in January 2022. Realme has been aggressively upgrading its Realme 9 series, while the launch of the Realme 10 series is just around the corner. from the corner. The company is trying to cover all price points between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 with its Realme 9 and Narzo 50 series. The latest Realme 9i 5G will likely be promoted as an affordable 5G smartphone for rival brands like Redmi and Samsung.



Realme 9i 5G: Specificationsthe

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has created a dedicated section on its main website highlighting the design and some key specifications. The smartphone looks quite different from the existing Realme 9i 4G. Now it has a unibody design with three cameras on the back. The colour option includes gold, but the company adds more variants. The official poster also reveals a fingerprint scanner on the side. The Realme 9i 5G also features a flat-edge design inspired by the iPhone 12 and 13 series. At the bottom, it houses a 3.5mm audio jack in addition to the USB-C charging port.

However, the front panel still retains a notch as a drop of water, which is gradually becoming obsolete in smartphones. The company has revealed that the display supports a 90Hz refresh rate to deliver a smooth scrolling experience. It will also improve the viewing experience during the game.

Realme says that the upcoming Realme 9i 5G is 8.1mm thick, making it "ultra-slim". Although thinner compared to most budget smartphones, brands like Motorola are reducing the thickness of their smartphones. For example, your budget Moto G52 measures 7.99mm thick. Under the hood, the Realme 9i houses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. Other details about the device remain unclear. According to the spec sheet, the Realme 9i 5G could be priced at around Rs 15,000. The Realme 9i currently costs Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB variant.

Realme 9i 5G: How to watch live streaming

The launch event will be broadcast live on Realme India's YouTube and social media channels. Fans can watch the event at 11:30 AM. Realme usually launches multiple devices at its launch events, though details are unclear if we'll see anything besides the Realme 9i 5G.